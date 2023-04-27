There may be as many as 150 roads in Anderson County, labeled as private roads, that do not have a road sign. Anderson County claims every road it does not maintain is a private road and therefore is private property. The County’s lawyers say the County can’t install a sign on a private road, even though neighboring counties put signs on private roads. Apparently, commissioners paved some driveways in the past and got in trouble for doing work on private property. The likelihood of a lawsuit for not putting signs on every road seems greater than a lawsuit for putting a sign on private property. I go back to a lesson I learned in a course I took in Tort Law almost 50 years ago. “Most civil lawsuits for injuries allege the wrongdoer was negligent. To win in a negligence lawsuit, the victim must establish 4 elements: (1) the wrongdoer owed a duty to the victim, (2) the wrongdoer breached the duty, (3) the breach caused the injury (4) the victim suffered damages.” I would hope every person living on a road without a sign would write their commissioner and remind him of his duty to look after your health and safety. Also, he may not know where your road is. Keep the letter in case he doesn’t and something happens which could have been avoided had he put up a sign. Make sure to ask for a sign like the city’s signs; large enough to be seen by approaching traffic; day or night. The signs the County currently uses are hard for approaching traffic to see during the day; much less at night. Remind your commissioner to end sign discrimination and put the value of your life over the cost of a good sign.
Tony Rhone
Palestine, Texas
Commented
