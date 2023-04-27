Weather Alert

The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Alto affecting Anderson, Cherokee, Trinity and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1115 AM CDT. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment near the river to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 16.6 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.