Opelousas Estates lies between ACR 309 and Lake Palestine. It has three paved streets about a half mile long with multiple plots of land along them. The roads were platted separate from the lots along them, dedicated as public roads in 1971. They are open for public travel. Addressers took the street names and assigned Commissioner’s numbers. Two of these three public roads were labeled Private Roads. Only the center street was labeled County Road.
I started as an auto injury claims adjuster in Dallas in 1969. The auto accident claim I was assigned either happened on a public roadway or on private property. If the claim hadn’t been settled within 30 days, I had to have it set up for our attorneys to defend our insured in court. We had traffic laws that applied on public roadway but not on private property. Accident reports were made on public roadways. We might get incident reports on private property accidents. The private property accidents happened on parking lots, driveways and pastures.
Court cases group public roads two ways, Common Law Public roadways and Statutory Public roadways that have been taken into the County’s System of Roads. Public roads that are not in the system remain public roads as long as they are “open for public travel.” Labeling public roads as private roads has caused problems since they are considered private property by some. While updating my map, I found roads where travel was limited or closed by neighbors placing no trespassing signs on the roadway, gates across the roadway, equipment in the roadway and even planting trees in the roadway. All three streets in Opelousas Estate may have been County Roads in other counties with their road names and road signs. Labels and signs matter.
Tony Rohne
Palestine
