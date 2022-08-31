We applaud Slocum Independent School District for their commitment to supporting their teachers. We agree that students deserve certified teachers who believe in them and help them reach their fullest potential. We need to make sure we invest in and support our teachers. One way to do this is to help them earn their degree efficiently and cost-effectively. At WGU Texas, a non-profit online university, designed to fit the lives of busy adults through competency-based education, we’re doing our part by making sure our future educators can earn their teaching degrees at about half the cost of other comparable institutions in the U.S., and at their own pace. WGU’s School of Education graduated more than 9,187 students nationwide between September 2021 and June of this year. WGU’s Association for Advancing Quality in Education Preparation and Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation-accredited School of Education was named #1 for quality and value by the National Council on Teacher Quality and the top school in the nation for graduating new science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers. We not only want teachers to be good educators, but we also want them to be successful professionals with little debt and room for continued growth. Let’s work together to support, in order to maintain, this critical workforce.
Linda Battles
Regional Vice President and WGU Texas Chancellor
Austin, Texas

