On a really regular basis, we are experiencing mass killings in our nation. People desperately want and deserve a solution to this horrible situation. What is the solution?
Someone might suggest that guns should be taken away from people. It is clear that this will never happen. The very foundation of this nation, the Constitution, specifically the Second Amendment, assures that this will not happen.
We are told that it is people that kill people – not guns. Guns are here to stay, so clearly the solution is to change people. How can this be done? It will not be done overnight, but it will never be done if we do not start. How do we accomplish this? The obvious place to start is in the schools with our children.
How do we plant in our children the moral foundation that will stop the hateful slaughter of innocent people? Let’s teach them to love their fellow man – everyone, even their enemies. This is certainly not a novel idea, but if children had as their intellectual, emotional and moral makeup the love of others, they would not grow up and senselessly murder innocent people one day.
Where would we get the curriculum that accomplishes this wonderful and most needed situation? We could spend millions of dollars developing an untested and untried curriculum, or we could use a system that has been used for thousands of years – The Bible, the New Testament, Christianity.
Strong efforts have been made in the past to get the Bible out of schools, which is sadly ironic in light of the fact that public schools were established for the purpose of teaching children to read so they could read the Bible. Why do some people want the Bible taken out of schools? What part of the Bible is bad or dangerous for school children to know?
We have to quit being stupid and negligent and start doing something. We can search and search and try and try or we can do what is obvious. We can use what is already available and have been available for a long, long time. It has just been neglected and even prevented. Let’s get smart and do what is right – let’s teach love.
Thomas Naismith
Alderbranch, Texas
