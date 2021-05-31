Plenty of our citizens prefer fruit and vegetables produced by nearby farmers. Some towns provide space and other incentives for their farmers markets. Tyler has two markets and most of our counties have at least one. Many roadside stands, owned by local farmers, are also selling produce. Some markets are now selling only on Saturday, but once larger crops come in, look for extended days of selling. And supporting our farmers—and customers—some grocery stores are buying squash, tomatoes, onions and other produce direct from local growers. Then, they put a sign on the locally grown product naming the location and name of the grower. A great way to boost their sales—and local farmers benefit! Meantime, are you ready for Jacksonville tomatoes? Athens blueberries? Noonday onions and local peaches?
Rocky Mountain High—Let it fall flat!
Folks in the state of Colorado are facing what may be a decisive battle when it comes to the future of agriculture in that state. An outfit named PAUSE is behind a move to get enough signatures on a petition calling for a referendum on the upcoming 2022 ballot. Their demands, if enacted into law, would effectively ban animal production and marketing in the state. By the way, the full name of the outfit is “Protect Animals from Un-necessary Suffering and Exploitation.”
Animal farmers in Colorado would have to shut their doors. All artificial insemination, pregnancy checks, castration and other “sex crimes” would be outlawed. The ignorance continues. No animals could be harvested until they reach at least 25% of their normal life span. Cattle would have to be at least five years old before becoming a beef dish. Talk about tough beef! A broiler would be at least two years old before being made into a chicken nugget and a hog four years of age before becoming a pork chop. Lots more craziness is included in the proposal. Governor Polis says he is against the measure—but he recently supported plant-based meals for state agriculture officials and declared March 20 as “Meat Out” day in Colorado. I figure the thinking, normal residents of Colorado will shoot down this ridiculous plan and keep it off the ballot! That’s –30—horace7338@live.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.