Most of you have heard of the Gettysburg Address, but how many of you have taken the time to read it?
Younger Americans are slowly forgetting this important speech by our sixteenth president. Those 272 words spoken by Abraham Lincoln in November of 1863, one of the most trying times in our nation’s history, remain relevant today.
I always end up fixated on the last 30 words: “That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
When I think about the current state of our government, I can’t help but worry that we have lost sight of the three most important words describing our system of government: “Of,” “For,” and “By.”
Somehow, we have strayed from our founders and ended up with, in effect, an elected monarchy. It's happened slowly: People either haven’t noticed or they assume they are powerless to change it.
The entire premise of our government is that the real power rests with the people. The time has come to take that power back.
The Declaration of Independence states: “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object, evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
Regardless of your politics, I hope you can agree we've suffered a long train of abuses by our elected officials. They vote to give themselves raises. They have their own retirement program while borrowing money from our retirement program, and they have their own healthcare program.
They continually vote on massive bills filled with pet projects from both sides of the aisle, instead of voting on each item individually. Our national debt is now at $24.95 trillion. We need major changes.
Our current president is Donald Trump. Love him or hate him, he's the closest thing we have had to being Of, For, and By the people in a long time.
He is not a politician and has been attacked every day by the establishment and the obviously biased media.
How would you act in his shoes, if you were attacked constantly and not given credit for your hard-earned accomplishments? Look at what our president has done – not how he acts in front of the camera.
The political establishments on both sides are thriving while the country is struggling. It’s time to remind them where their power comes from.
Find non-biased sources for your news, communicate your frustrations to your elected officials at every level, get involved and help secure the future for us all and for our children.
Most of all, take a good hard look at our government and ask yourself: Is this really a government of the people, for the people, and by the people?
Let’s fix our government before corruption and poor decision-making steers us toward socialism. Socialist governments have always started with the intention of empowering the people, but they have always done just the opposite.
Remember, elected officials work for you! Email them, call them, or set up a meeting. Let them know they need to abide by the same laws they impose on us. And remind them of the three words that Abraham Lincoln would want them to remember.
