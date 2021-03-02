There's a Rogers Hornsby quote that pops up again every offseason, and I have been especially feeling it lately: "People ask me what I do in winter when there's no baseball. I'll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring."
In Illinois, we had been having a pretty mild winter up until the very end of January, and now it's been as if the month of February has decided to make up for lost time, and then some. Non-stop snow, bitter cold, ice, we've had it all. Baseball fan or not, we're all waiting for spring right now.
The return of baseball in February - spring training, at least - always makes me feel a little bit like I've made it through the worst of winter and there is light at the end of the tunnel. The cold and the snow doesn't feel quite as bad when I'm driving home listening to a game on the MLB app. The wind chill temperature as I'm writing this is -12 and it will be a couple of months before all of this snow melts, so any sign of winter's end is welcome.
For almost the last year, it's felt like we've been waiting for a different kind of spring. At this point last February, I was reading about coronavirus without ever really expecting that it would be more than some faraway thing. Obviously, it has deeply impacted my life and nearly everyone else's. But for as crazy as the last year has been, I've been encouraged by how far we've come in such a short time.
I listened to a podcast (linked below) where the guest talked about how quickly we got vaccines that have turned out to be really effective. To paraphrase what she said, we produced vaccines that are almost twice as effective as expected and did it in about half the time as expected. Less than a year after everything shut down, we are plausibly looking at the light at the end of the tunnel. It's generally agreed that we'll be closer to normal around the second quarter of this year and herd immunity could arrive by the third. By all means, stay safe, but there's plenty of reason to feel encouraged right now.
Five years ago, I took my oldest son to spring training in Arizona. We left Chicago in March, that time of year that is the greatest tease in this part of the country, and landed in 80 degrees and perpetual sunshine. It felt almost surreal. Having grown up in the Midwest, watching live baseball in 80-degree weather in March felt like I was getting away with something.
And in a way, I kind of was. When we returned home after that trip, we were right back to early spring weather in Illinois, where it's just as likely to hit the upper 70s as it is to snow. Here, it takes time to get to baseball weather.
All pandemics end, but it takes time. We're seeing glimpses of the beginning of the end of this one. The virus won't necessarily disappear, but in the last eleven months we've found ways to tackle it and there's plenty of reason for optimism about where we'll be eleven months from now.
(Hornsby spent most of his career in St. Louis, but he played for the Cubs from 1929-1932.)
