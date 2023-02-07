In 2003 Dyna Tutt joined the Palestine Independent School District board of trustees as an involved parent but stayed on to help all students succeed. She continued for 20 years before stepping down at last month’s meeting after helping recruit a replacement.
Shereece Jogie was selected from a group of five applicants to complete Tutt’s unexpired term for Place 1. Her appointment was confirmed at the January meeting.
Tutt was serving her fourth term as secretary but did not expect to complete the term because she hoped to find a replacement. Her service on the board also includes three terms as board president and as vice president.
Tutt wanted to leave the school board a few years ago but was determined to wait until she found someone who could represent minorities in the district, and Jogie could.
Tutt said she first ran for the school board more than 20 years ago because she wanted to “be a part of the change.”
“I like to be in the mix of making decisions and helping things to change,” Tutt said. “I don’t want to be on the outside looking in.”
Tutt is proud of changes the school board made during her tenure, including the district’s latest bond proposal and their improvement of the career and technology education programs that prepare high school students for the workforce.
In addition to her service on the school board, Tutt worked as a registered nurse and nurse educator. She retired from teaching nursing at the University of Texas at Tyler and from working as an intensive care nurse at Palestine Regional Hospital, but she still works part-time with Prometric as a certified nurse assistant evaluator.
Tutt said education has always been important to her.
“Many years ago I learned that learning is a lifetime thing,” Tutt said. “There is always something to learn.”
As the only one of 10 brothers and sisters to pursue a degree, Tutt was inspired by aunts and cousins who attended college.
Her educational journey started in 1975 when she enrolled in a licensed vocational nursing program at Trinity Valley Community College. She later pursued an associate’s degree at El Centro College in Dallas. Her studies continued in the 1990’s and 2000’s, and she now holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, a Master of Science in Nursing, and a post-master’s degree in education.
Meanwhile, Tutt’s participation on the school board continued longer than she expected.
Tutt said board members often run for election because their own children are students in the school district, but they often put their own agendas aside as their concern for other students grows.
“I had no intention of serving this many terms,” Tutt said. “In the end you have to look at the big picture. It’s for all kids; it’s not just for your child.”
