DETROIT, Michigan – Palestine native Adrian Peterson made his debut with the Detriot Lions Sunday afternoon in a divisional battle against the Chicago Bears.
Peterson shined in his first game with the Lions though they fell 27-23 in their week one matchup. He has been a Lion for eight days, but was far and away the team's best running back.
The future Hall-of-Famer ran for 93 yards on 14 carries and broke big runs of 19 and 21 yards.
D'Andre Swift will be a factor in the backfield all season, but Peterson is 961 yards away from passing Barry Sanders for fourth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list.
Still, the former league MVP was critical of his play after the game, saying he missed opportunities on two runs that ended up costing the Lions in their 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears.
"The third-and-1, I didn’t capitalize on," Peterson said. "My first big run, if I press the safety and cross his face to the right, it’s seven points instead of settling for a field goal and it’s a different game when the ball gets batted and they get the interception and go on and score. It’s a tie ballgame. So it’s little things like that that we have to be critical about that kind of get forgotten and you only remember what happened towards the end of the game."
Peterson led the Lions in rushing yards and carries and added 21 yards receiving on three catches.
"I thought he gave great effort, I thought he gave great energy," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "I think the guys, really, they like to be out there with him and they know he’s going to work hard and he’s going to go hard every single play. So that was good to see. I really thought he made some tough runs. I thought he brought a physical style to the run game and that was encouraging.”
The Lions play another division opponent in the Green Bay Packers Sunday who held Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook to 50 yards in week one.
Cook was, however, able to find the endzone twice in the Vikings 43-34 loss against Green Bay Sunday.
