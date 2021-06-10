Broadband lines are in Palestine.
Forty-five miles of cable fiber have been laid from Jacksonville into Palestine and phase one of four is nearing completion, according to Lisa Denton, director of the Palestine Economic Development Corporation.
“The fiber is already in,” Denton said. “What you are seeing now is the splicing.”
Crews have been working up and down Crockett Road and today a large crane will be used to seat the equipment shelter that will house the generator, according to Denton and Larry Montgomery of Etex Communications.
Palestine Independent School District as well as Westwood are already under contract with service to schools set to begin July 1, Denton said. That is barring any setback due to rain.
Etex Communications is working to finish phase one of four with the end goal to cover all of Palestine.
Phase one costs were $2.2 million and it will cost quite a bit more, according to Denton, to move ahead with the remaining phases.
The partnership between the PEDC and Etex was established after PEDC identified the lack of local broadband services as a key economic development issue.
Both PEDC and Etex contributed 50% of the cost and each will receive 50% of the revenue over the five-year period.
Denton said they are hoping that the city and county will use some of their American Rescue Plan funds to help continue the project.
“This is truly one of the infrastructure needs we have,” she said.
A survey in March of 2020 by Connected Nation Texas confirmed what most already knew, the area is lacking in affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for both residential and business customers.
The plan to improve internet access for Palestine and Anderson County got underway in January with a symbolic ribbon cutting.
For the initial phase, businesses were targeted in an effort to get companies on board first. This was intended to help generate more initial revenue. In the process Denton believes that residents may have gotten the wrong idea.
She said that since most of the outreach was to companies, people seem to think residential service will not be offered in the first phase.
“That is not at all the case,” she said.
Anyone who lives within 200 feet of the lines will be able to get service. And for those who are further off the line, they can still get service, but it will mean pulling from a line for additional fees.
To find out where the lines run and if your home is currently eligible for residential service, visit https://palestine.etex.net.
Denton said that the city is also researching grant funding to help speed things along.
“We will continue to explore all avenues,” she said.
For more information regarding service availability for business or residential needs, call 1-888-725-3718.
