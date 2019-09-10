Band music, cheering students, and the unforgettable sounds of school spirit at an Elkhart High School annual pep-rally hushed for a moment today, when several students entered the room in blackface.
Students did not intend the makeup to be racially offensive, school officials said, and “felt awful” about it when a principal pull them aside and gave them a brief history lesson.
In keeping with school tradition, each of the four high school grades were assigned to wear either red, white, blue, or black for the pep rally. Students, however, decided to not only wear black but also paint their faces black to show school pride.
“Two separate parents called me, upset,” Palestine District 2 Councilman Mitchell Jordan, an African-American, told the Herald-Press Friday. “I can definitely understand why they would be offended.”
Historically, Blackface is more than makeup – it represents caricatures and a form of entertainment that began in minstrel shows during the 1800s that perpetuated demeaning racial stereotypes.
Typically, white performers – but also some black ones – would apply burnt cork on coca butter or black grease paint as makeup. They would then act out – through jokes, songs, dances, and skits – stereotypes associated with offensive caricatures, such as Jim Crow, Uncle Tom and Mammy.
Blackface later carried over into vaudeville, film, and the early years of television.
Elkhart Independent School District Superintendent Lamont Smith, also an African-American, said dressing in their colors was meant to show school pride.
“There were many painted faces, not just black,” Smith said. “However, when the principal [Jason Ives] saw the students, he immediately pulled them aside.”
Ives explained to the students that, though not intentionally, their makeup could be misunderstood as racially insensitive.
“The students felt awful about it, and immediately went into the locker room and washed it off,” Smith said. “I commend Principal Ives for identifying this, and for using it as a teachable moment for our students.”
Jordan was also impressed with Ives' actions.
“I think the principal should be applauded for how he handled the situation,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.