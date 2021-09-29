Palestine High School announced its 2021 PHS homecoming court on Wednesday. The full court announcement and crowning of this year's king and queen will be at 7 p.m. Friday prior to the Wildcats game against the Mabank Panthers.
This year's dukes and duchesses are freshmen Kelsey Grayson and Jon Denman, sophomores Jaylah Spurlock and Hudson Dear, juniors Jocelyn Musil and Emanuel Milton, Jr.
The senior queen nominees are Abby Armstrong, Stevi Ester, Morgan Harris, Gabriela Knox, Helena Lara, Emily Michel, Jakayla Miller and Reagan Sokolowski.
The senior king nominees are Andrew Camp, Jarrett Henry, Tyler Hunt, Luke James, De'Myzjean Martin, Aidan Seat, Jermny Walker and Jerrod Walker.
PHS will host the Mabank Panthers at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.