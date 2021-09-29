Senior Queen and King nominees

Back row left to right:

Luke James, Jarrett Henry, De'Myzjean Martin

Andrew Camp, Morgan Harris, Gabriela Knox, Reagan Sokolowski, Jermny Walker

Aidan Seat, Stevi Ester, Jakayla Miller, Tyler Hunt

Helena Lara, Emily Michel, Abby Armstrong

NOT PICTURED: Jerrod Walker

 Courtesy photo

Palestine High School announced its 2021 PHS homecoming court on Wednesday. The full court announcement and crowning of this year's king and queen will be at 7 p.m. Friday prior to the Wildcats game against the Mabank Panthers.

This year's dukes and duchesses are freshmen Kelsey Grayson and Jon Denman, sophomores Jaylah Spurlock and Hudson Dear, juniors Jocelyn Musil and Emanuel Milton, Jr.

The senior queen nominees are Abby Armstrong, Stevi Ester, Morgan Harris, Gabriela Knox, Helena Lara, Emily Michel, Jakayla Miller and Reagan Sokolowski.

The senior king nominees are Andrew Camp, Jarrett Henry, Tyler Hunt, Luke James, De'Myzjean Martin, Aidan Seat, Jermny Walker and Jerrod Walker.

PHS will host the Mabank Panthers at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Wildcat Stadium.

Tags

Trending Video