Friday Oct. 1
6-7:00 p.m. drop off exhibits
7-10:00 p.m. dance with The Rodney Ray Band under the pavilion
Saturday Oct. 2
8:00 a.m. all vendors in place for Market Days
8:00 a.m. start of 5K
8-9:00 a.m. drop off exhibits
10:00 a.m. parade
10:30 a.m. judging of exhibits
10:30-3:30 p.m. live entertainment under the pavilion
10:30 a.m. start of carnival
10:30 a.m. start of horseshoe tournament
11:00 a.m. start of the dunking booth
11:30 a.m. pie drop off
12:00p.m. pie judging
4:00 p.m. announcement of winners and pick up of exhibits
4-5:00 p.m. end of festival and cleanup
