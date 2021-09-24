Friday Oct. 1

  • 6-7:00 p.m. drop off exhibits

  • 7-10:00 p.m. dance with The Rodney Ray Band under the pavilion

Saturday Oct. 2

  • 8:00 a.m. all vendors in place for Market Days

  • 8:00 a.m. start of 5K

  • 8-9:00 a.m. drop off exhibits

  • 10:00 a.m. parade

  • 10:30 a.m. judging of exhibits

  • 10:30-3:30 p.m. live entertainment under the pavilion

  • 10:30 a.m. start of carnival

  • 10:30 a.m. start of horseshoe tournament

  • 11:00 a.m. start of the dunking booth

  • 11:30 a.m. pie drop off

  • 12:00p.m. pie judging

  • 4:00 p.m. announcement of winners and pick up of exhibits

  • 4-5:00 p.m. end of festival and cleanup

Tags

Trending Video