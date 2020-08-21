The Grapeland Sandies and Frankston Indians participated in a three-way scrimmage with Cushing high school Thursday night.
The anticipated night marked the first time since March players were able to “compete” against an opposing team under University Interscholastic League sanction.
The Indians began the three-way scrimmage against Cushing. The scrimmage was one live 20-minute quarter, as Frankston went 1-1 against Cushing and Grapeland.
As mentioned several times before by head coach Paul Gould, he wants to place an emphasis on the run game. He attempted to get junior running back K.J. Hawkins going early in their 7-0 win over Cushing.
“I was proud of them,” Gould said. “We came out fired up and ready to get after it. We started to get fatigued a bit over time and that intensity wore down. But we still fought. We have to go back and condition in practice. If we do that we'll have ourselves a decent football team. The focus is there. It felt good to come out here and hit somebody other than us.”
Hawkins made a few splash runs, but did not reach the endzone. As aforementioned by Gould, it did appear fatigue began to set in for the Indians who want to establish a physical running tone in 2020. \
Frankston punted on their first couple of possessions, but also held stout against Cushing on the defensive end – not allowing them to reach the endzone.
Quarterback Brink Bizzell appeared to be gearing towards midseason form throughout the night. On their final drive of their scrimmage, Bizzell led Frankston down the field before taking a QB draw down the right side of the line for a five-yard score.
Frankston was paired against Grapeland next in another low-scoring affair. Both offenses started off relatively slow. On Grapeland's second possession quarterback BJ Lamb connected with a streaking Michael Dancer who made an acrobatic spinning catch for a 50-yard gain.
“We had some bright spots and some things we'll have to work on,” Grapeland coach Terry Ward said. “I was happy offensively. Defensively, we just have to make tackles. We have to treat this like our second scrimmage. Luckily, everyone is healthy and can continue to build on some stuff.”
The first touchdown of the night was once again provided from BJ Lamb on a 62-yard bomb to Kionte Willis. The explosive plays wasn't finished from Lamb.
On Grapeland's next possession, Lamb took the direct snap left side, shaking off one Indian defender before juking another and out sprinting the defense for a 70-yard run.
Lamb's pair of touchdowns put the Sandies out in front, comfortably, before they moved on to the final scrimmage of the night against Cushing.
Grapeland bypassed them 14-0 on the back of an electric hit from Keizion Ashford on defense. Cushing tried a sweep left that was blew up by a beaming Ashford that popped the ball in the air into the waiting arms of Lamb.
Lamb shifted gears and quickly found the endzone for a 30-yard fumble recovery.
Grapeland and Frankston both open their seasons on the road Friday. The Sandies travel Shelbyville for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Dragons, while Frankston travels to Timpson for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Timpson Bears.
