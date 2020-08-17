Palestine's 10U little league baseball team came within a game of reaching the state title game Sunday.
Last weekend, the 10U Wildcats spent three days staking their claim for a state tournament appearance. They went 2-2 in the regional tournament, which was good enough to punch their ticket to a possible championship run.
Friday, at the 10U Dixie baseball state tourney in Longview, the Wildcats began the state tournament by besting Hudson, 7-5, in five innings. The winning pitcher was Tucker Bassett and was “outstanding” on the mound.
Colt Medders led all hitters for the game. Moy Ordonez had a pair of key outs in the last inning to keep the inning going and allow time to expire.
Quinn Marshall had a hit and two games winning RBI. Medders and Brayden Olson both stole home for runs. Tank Andrews and David Myers scored runs in the Friday night game.
Saturday, they were again matched with Hudson. The Wildcats were able to duplicate their success in a 7-6 closer in five innings. The winning pitcher was Colt Medders.
Eric Gonzales had three good innings as a starter. Leading hitters were Sebastian Vega.
Medders also had a crucial hit to tie the ball game in the last inning,
Eric Gonzalez closed it out with a game-winning rbi – Vega scored. Quinn Marshall had two hits and three RBI.
The excitement continued to roll into Sunday as the Wildcats nearly wrote a storybook ending to catapult them into the title game.
Palestine found themselves down 10-4 after their ninth batter, David Estrada got on base with a single.
They were back at the top of the lineup when their leadoff batter Colt Medders got a ground-rule double scoring one.
Sebastian Vega stepped to the plate and got on scoring one more run that put them at 10-6
Head coach Reynaldo Ordonez said he saw they had some good momentum going.
Moy Ordonez got on base with a single. The Wildcats had no outs with their cleanup at the plate – Eric Gonzales.
He hit a fly ball in the gap in Left center and out of nowhere the centerfielder made a SportsCenter catch robbing him of two runs that would have put them at 10-8 with no outs.
“That took the wind out of us and just increased the other team's confidence,” Ordonez said. “Our next two batters struck out ending the game. That game would have put us in the championship game and a shot for the state title. It was a great experience for coaches/players. I want to thank everyone that sponsored/ donated to the team, to Austin Evans, Jason Marshall for sponsoring our jerseys.”
