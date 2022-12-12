16 area athletes were present on the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team.
Palestine had 10 students present on the team – eight coming from their cross country team. Camila Dominguez, Celesta Lara, Angela Ledesma and Ian Garcia were all second-team honorees. Xochitli Chaidez, Tony Garcia, Ty Carnes and Andy Garcia were honorable mentions.
Westwood’s Emilio Martinez was named Academic All-State as well as Neches Lady Tiger Bre Fredrickson for cross country.
In Volleyball, Westwood Lady Panthers Graci Weston and Chloe Petzold earned academic honors. Weston was named to the first team, while Petzold was named to the second team.
Lady Tigers Kinsley Gordon and Emily Docteur represented Neches on the Academic All-State Volleyball team. Gordon was a first-team recipient, while Docteur was second team.
In football, Palestine’s Ty Stedman and Student Athletic Trainer Angela Ledesma were honored. Ledesma made the second team with Stedman being a honorable mention.
The THSCA Academic All-State Teams recognize high school athletes who excel in the following categories: GPA, class rank and ACT/SAT score. Students are recognized as a team member based on their scores in these categories.
To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be a senior athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team.
Students must maintain an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12). Nominations must be made by the head coach of the prospective sport.
