The Slocum Mustangs were crowned Bi-District champions Friday after dominating the Apple Springs Eagles in game one and two of the Class 1A Bi-District round.
Zach Coble was an RBI machine on Thursday, driving in four on three hits to lead the Mustangs past Apple Springs 15-3 on Thursday. Coble drove in runs on a groundout in the first, a walk in the second, a single in the third, and a single in the fifth.
Apple Springs scored three runs in the third inning, but Slocum still managed to pull out the victory.
Slocum got on the board in the first inning when Coble grounded out, scoring one run.
Slocum notched five runs in the second inning. The batters contributing to the big inning included Cameron Janke, Coble, Carter Sbrusch and Braedon Lindsey, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Cody Jordan led the Slocum to victory on the mound. Jordan allowed four hits and three runs over five innings, striking out six and walking one.
Slocum outhit Apple Springs 14-4 in the contest. Coble went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Mustangs. Julian Young, Cody Jordan, Sbrusch and Ayden Sarraf each followed with two hits.
Braedon Lindsey and Brock Evers both collected one hit.
In game two, Sbrusch was brilliant on the mound on Friday, as Sbrusch threw a no-hitter to lead Slocum to a 20-0 victory.
Sbrusch also went 4-for-4 at the plate. The freshman singled in the first, singled in the second, doubled in the second, and singled in the third.
Slocum scored 14 runs in the second inning. Sbrusch, Braedon Lindsey, Cayden Barton, Cameron Janke, Jordan, and Sbrusch each had RBIs in the big inning.
Sbrusch surrendered zero runs on zero hits over five innings, striking out ten and walking one.
Slocum totaled 15 hits in the contest. Sbrusch sat on top of the leaderboard with four hits. Jordan, Evers and Cayden Barton each had two hits.
Slocum faces off against Brookeland in the Regional Quarterfinals 6 p.m. Thursday at Nacogdoches High School to begin their best of three series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.