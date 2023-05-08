TYLER – The Neches Tigers are moving on to the Regional Quarterfinals after defeating the Union Hill Bulldogs in games one and two of the Class 1A Bi-District championship.
The Tigers jumped out on Union Hill, 25-2, in game one. Brent Jimenez was 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored and four RBI. Michael Elias scored five runs with three RBI. Karter Moore was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double. He also scored three runs with two RBI.
Hugo Morales had three RBI with two runs scored. Collin Morgan was credited with the win on the mound with six strikeouts in four innings.
The Tigers took game two, 9-3, behind 8 strikeouts from Carson Sphalinger who was in the pitcher’s circle. Morgan finished with four RBI and one double. Moore had a double with one RBI and Sphalinger had a double with one RBI.
The Tigers are back in action Thursday against the Sulphur Bluff Bears in the Regional Quarterfinals for a best-of-three series. The opening pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. at Grand Saline High School. Game two will follow.
