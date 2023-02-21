POLLOK – The Neches Tigers are moving on to the area round after securing the Bi-District championship following their 61-52 win over the Spurger Pirates.
It was a good scoring night for the Tigers as they saw three different players surpass double figures. Collin Morgan, who continues to have the touch from behind the arc, led them with 17 points with three triples.
Roy Barrett was a handful for the Pirates defense as he was sent to the free-throw line eight times. He finished with 15 points on the evening. Karter Moore anchored the trio with 13 points. Mike Barrett neared double figures with eight points.
Neches will play the winner of Cranfills Gap and Milford in the area round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.