ATHENS – The Neches Tigers are a step closer to the Class 1A Regional Tournament after defeating the Milford Bulldogs, 72-62, in the area round Thursday evening.
A strong second half encapsulated the night from Neches in their area championship win. After trailing 30-28 at halftime, Neches outscored the Bulldogs 40-20 over the next quarter and a half of play.
“The guys responded well coming out of half and played with a lot of energy,” head coach Drew Flowers said. “They stuck together and played as a team. We battled through a lot of adversity.”
Early foul trouble forced Neches to slightly alter than defensive game plan. The decrease in aggression allowed Milford open looks from behind the arc, which helped them build a 17-14 first-quarter lead. Their first four shots of the game came from made threes as they buried five in the opening quarter.
Milford continued their hot streak in the second quarter, although Neches was able to keep up with their pace of scoring. Mike Barrett had 12 of their 28 first-half points as he acted as their go-to scorer throughout the night.
Neches held a small 28-27 lead in the final minute of the second quarter before Milford was able to retake the lead by two entering the half.
The second half is where the energy noticeably began to switch for Neches. Their half-court defense turned into a full-court press that greatly increased the tempo of the game. Milford struggled to break Neches’ press as they watched the Tigers race out to an 11-2 run. Mike Barett scored four of their six points before Collin Morgan knocked down his first triple of the game to be them in front 37-2.
A strong rebound and finish from Jonah Kincade put them up by seven as Milford was forced to burn a timeout. Barrett scored five of their 10 points of the quarter that helped Neches take a 49-40 lead into the final quarter.
Their third-quarter momentum seamlessly transitioned into the fourth as they began the quarter 15-2 run. Morgan cashed in his third three of the night and a pair of baskets from Roy Barrett pushed their lead to 22.
Also, along with the scoring Mike Barrett produced for Neches, was his willingness to sacrifice his body defensively. He had three pivotal charges during the quarter that was the catalyst behind their fourth-quarter run.
“He’s great defensively,” Flowers said. “I told him when I got back from the state tournament last year that all teams down there took charges. He bought into that and he’s been nonstop taking chargers this year.”
The final minutes of the fourth quarter did flip towards Milford as the Bulldogs carried out a 9-2 run that reduced the Tigers’ lead to 10. However, the end-of-game run came far too late as Neches held on for a 72-62 win.
Mike Barrett finished the game with 23 points and seven rebounds. Colling Morgan scored 22 points with three made shots from behind the arc. Roy Barrett rounded out the trip with 15 points.
