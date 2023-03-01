FAIRFIELD – The Neches Tigers season came to a close Tuesday evening against the Abbott Panthers as they fell 59-29 in the Regional Quarterfinals.
26 total wins, a school record of 15 consecutive wins, co-district champions and an undefeated home record are just a few accomplishments the Tigers can be proud of after this season. Neches trailed by 10 at halftime before being outscored 32-12 in the second half.
Roy Barrett enjoyed another solid performance as he led his team with 14 points. After having a second-half explosion against Milford, Neches struggled to find their shot from behind he arc. Collin Morgan hit their lone three of the evening in the first quarter as he finished with five points.
Both Karter Moore and Mike Barrett tied for third in scoring with four points. Neches finished the season with a 26-9 record. They had playoff wins over Spurger and Milford.
