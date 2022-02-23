POLLOK – The Neches Tigers are moving on to the area round after their 66-59 Bi-District round win over the Leggett Pirates.
The Tigers had the shooter’s touch with them during Tuesday night's playoff game. More specifically, Collin Morgan, who splashed five of their seven total threes on the night. The Tigers did enough in each of the first three quarters to build an eight-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Neches outscored Leggett 16-11 in the first quarter with Mike Barrett and Coby Davilla combining for eight of those points. Morgan and Jonah Kincade also hit the first two threes of the contest for Neches.
The Tigers scoring production remained on an upward trajectory – outscoring the Pirates 18-16. Morgan remained consistent from behind the arc as he hit his second three of the contest. Roy Barrett flashed in the second quarter – scoring all six of his points during the period. David Dixon also hit a big shot from behind the arc to help Neches take a 34-27 lead into the half.
Morgan doubled his production in the third quarter with eight points – six of those coming on a pair of threes. Davilla reached double figures on the night in the third after a six-point quarter brought him to 10 in the game. Leggett’s JaColby Sells continued to backpack his team. After putting up 16 in the first half, Sells matched his scoring total in the third alone with a 16-point quarter. He finished with 42 on the night.
Still, it wasn’t enough to get past Neches as they had three players reach double figures on the night. Morgan and Roy Barrett finished with 17, while Davilla rounded the trio out with 12. The Tigers move on to play 18th ranked Trinidad who who defeated Ogelsby 63-42 in the first round. Time and date to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.