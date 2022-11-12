Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 25 and 31 degrees expected. * WHERE...Eastern portions of North Texas and all of Central Texas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread areas of frost are expected, especially across more rural areas. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means that the end of the growing season's first episode of sub-freezing temperatures and frost are likely to occur. These conditions will kill sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect tender vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways, and sidewalks. &&