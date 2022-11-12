FERRIS – The Oakwood Panthers walked away Bi-District champions Friday after defeating the Bynum Bulldogs 71-44.
After an undefeated district championship run under Head Coach J.J. Johnson the Oakwood Panthers can now add another trophy to their award case after Friday’s victory over Bynum. A tight 41-32 game at half swayed heavily in favor of Oakwood in the second half as they outscored them 30-12 in the final two quarters.
With Oakwood’s win, they’ll be paired against the undefeated Ogelsby Tigers in the area round. Oglesby defeated Oakwood in the Bi-District round of the 2020 playoffs, 62-52, in their last matchup.
They defeated Iredell 60-30 in their Bi-District round pairing Thursday night. Oglesby is currently ranked fourth in Class 1A-Divison II.
Editor’s Note: Full recap with stats will be updated once submitted.
