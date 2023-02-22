The Neches Lady Tigers are headed back to the Regional tournament for the third consecutive year following their 59-28 win over the Brookeland Ladycats Tuesday evening.
When playoffs aren’t exciting anymore, then you may need to quit. Those were the words echoed by Neches Lady Tiger head coach Andy Snider who is on the cusp of his seventh state tournament appearance with Neches.
Neches had entered the playoffs ranked as the second-best team in Class 1A. During the time they’ve held that spot, they’ve been crowned undefeated district champions and beaten all three of their playoff opponents by an average of 38 points.
“What they found out last year is every step gets a little tougher,” Snider said. “The mindset is a little different this year. They have a goal and they’re shooting for that goal. They have a little more confidence in themselves. The more playoff scenarios you can put a kid in, the more confidence they’re going to build.”
Last year the Lady Tigers were two points away from a state title game berth. It was their second consecutive year reaching the state semifinals. However, it was with four freshmen in their rotation. Those freshmen, now sophomores, continue to push the Lady Tigers towards another state tournament appearance.
Aubrey Kincade scored 14 points in their win over Brookeland, while Sealy Hines added 13 points. Against Milford, their entire foursome surpassed double figures with Hines leading them with 18 points.
Kacie Trimble finished with 15, Kincade had 12 and Joely Jenkins knocked down four triples to finish with 12 as well.
Contributions from players such as Libyy Raine, Jessi Sumpter and Kathyrn Morgan has also helped lift Neches back into the regional spotlight.
“Everybody has expectations on them and, as a team, if you don’t have expectations, you don’t have anything to play for,” Snider said. “They place expectations on themselves. None of these goals are out of reach. And their mindset allows them to play that way.”
Three teams stand in the way of Neches returning to the state tournament. The first of those three is Rocksprings. Rocksprings is ranked 22nd in Class 1A with wins over Lasara, Pettus and McMullen County. Neches defeated Rocksprings in 2020, 37-35, to secure their place in the regional tournament.
On the other side of the regional bracket are number-one-ranked Huckabay and ninth-ranked Dodd City. Doddy City defeated Neches during the 2020 playoffs en route to winning the state championship and capping off a perfect 32-0 season. Huckabay is currently riding an 18-game win streak.
“If we don’t make it back to the state tournament, it’s probably going to be considered an unsuccessful season,” Snider said. “That would be the kids’ point of view. Their goal is to play in the final game. To take that next step and play that Saturday game. Anything can happen then. But we have to get there first.”
The Class 1A Regional Semifinals game against Rocksprings is set for 6 p.m. Friday at the Burger Athletic Center in Austin.
“How they handle games that are close and games that are not close will determine if they’re an elite group or not,” Snider said. “If they can respond to adversity, the lows and the highs the correct way, they’re going to be successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.