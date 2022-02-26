DEL VALLE – The Neches Lady Tigers are a game away from back-to-back state tournament appearances after defeating the McMullen Cowgirls 49-41 Friday evening.
Sealy Hines exploded for 24 points Friday on eight threes. Aubrey Kincaide added another 11 points for the Lady Tigers. Neches is set for a Regional Finals match against the Fayetteville Lady Lions today at noon.
The game will be live streamed by Del Valle athletics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfuma24js6dICuvh6vxYdkA
