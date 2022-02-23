WELLS – The sixth-ranked Neches Lady Tiger outlasted the seventh-ranked Chireno Lady Owls, 36-30, Tuesday to advance to the regional tournament.
The Lady Tigers were able to recover from an opening quarter where a Sealy Hines three was the only field goal they registered. Chrieno’s Saylor Halloway scored five of their eight points as they took a five-point lead heading into the second quarter. Neches flipped their first-quarter performance on Chireno as they outscored them 12-2 in the second quarter – eight of those points coming from Joely Jenkins who knocked down a pair of threes.
Jenkins has continued to be a three for the Lady Tigers this postseason from behind the arc as she has cashed in 12 threes during their three-game stretch. The Lady Tigers led 15-10 at half.
Chireno overcame their second-quarter slump in the second half – narrowly outscoring Neches 9-8 in the third quarter. Morgan Anthony recorded their second three of the contest, but it was Chireno going six-of-six from the free-throw line that highlighted the quarter. Aubrey Kincade scored four of the Lady Tigers eight points in the third as they still maintained a 23-19 lead going into the final quarter.
Kincade continued to provide the spark offensively for Neches – scoring seven of their final 13 points of the game. She ended the game as their leading scorer with 13 points. Chireno’s Jessie Durrett scored six of her seven total points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to unseat the Lady Tigers from their lead. With the win, Neches ended Chireno’s 14-game win streak heading into Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers move on to the Regional Semifinals where they’ll play 12th ranked McMullen who defeated 25th ranked Rocksprings in the Regional Quarterfinals. Time and date has yet to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.