SAN ANTONIO – The Neches Lady Tigers fell a game short of their state championship dream Thursday afternoon against the Nazareth Swiftettes, 59-48, in the Class 1A State Semifinals.
The Lady Tigers were back on the same stage where they saw their season come to a close a year ago. Strapped with the same core – minus two seniors – that got them to the state tournament last year, the Lady Tigers were hoping to take the next step towards a state championship this year.
The dream was nearly fulfilled until a 12-3 fourth-quarter run from Nazareth had the Lady Tigers facing their largest deficit of the entire playoffs.
Neches trailed 41-39 entering the fourth quarter against Brooklyn Birkenfield made a buzzer-beater jumper to give them their first lead since the 7:34 mark of the third quarter.
They opened the fourth with the first basket of the quarter, which extended their lead to four until a three from Sealy Hines closed the gap back to one. From there, Nazareth raced out to a 12-3 run over the next five minutes of game time.
The Lady Tigers faced a 10-point deficit with 2:42 left in the game until a pair of free throws from Hines shortened their deficit back under double figures.
Two more free throws from Aubrey Kincade reduced it to seven with 1:02 remaining. Unfortunately, the clock forced Neches to play the foul game, which resulted in four final points for Nazareth and a ticket to the state championship game.
Joely Jenkins ended the game with 17 points after scoring 14 of their first 27 points. The sophomore sniper went 2-for-2 from behind the arc and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.
Kincade finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists. Hines was their second-leading scorer with 13 points. She finished 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
Kacie Trimble led Neches in rebounds with seven – three of those coming on the offensive glass. She also had two blocks.
