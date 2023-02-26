AUSTIN – The Neches Lady Tigers are headed to the state tournament for the third consecutive year after dominating the D’Hanis Cowgirls, 68-34, Saturday in the Regional Championship.
The Lady Tigers continue on the road towards clinching their first state championship since 2012 and their sixth in program history. After taking out Rocksprings 60-43 in the regional semifinals, the Lady Tigers upped their scoring and defense in a 34-point win over D’Hanis.
Neches caught stride from the opening tipoff as they proceeded to score 22 points in the opening quarter, while holding the Cowgirls to nine points.
Aubrey Kincade knocked down two of their four first-quarter threes. Joely Jenkins also cashed in her first of two threes on the day and Sealy Hines buried her first of three triples on the day.
Hines went on to lead the Lady Tigers in scoring with 20 points. Jenkins followed with 19 points. Kaci e Trimble was 3-for-4 from the free-throw line as she closed the game with 11 points. Kincade finished with eight points.
Neches is now a game away from the state title game. They’re paired against the seventh-ranked Nazareth Swiftettes. The state semifinals game is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.