DEL VALLE – The Neches Lady Tigers will be paired against the Robert Lee Lady Steers Thursday after clinching their second consecutive regional tournament title.
The Lady Tigers, armed with four freshmen, have made it to their second consecutive state tournament under head coach Andy Snider after defeating the Fayetteville Lady Lions 65-34 in the Region IV finals. Neches has been automatic from behind the arc during their playoff run behind efficient shooting from freshmen Joely Jenkins and Sealy ‘Hines. Friday, against McMullen County, Hines cashed in on eight threes.
Saturday, Hines scored nine of their first 10 points behind three triples – forcing the Lady Lions to burn an early timeout. Fayetteville did outscore Neches 7-3 to close the quarter, but the Lady Tigers still maintained a 13-9 lead heading into the second quarter. Neches once again excelled in the opening minutes of the quarter – outscoring Fayetteville 10-2 in the first three minutes behind six points from Kacie Trimble.
The freshman pair of Trimble and Hines continued to give Fayetteville troubles on the offensive side. They combined to score Neches’ next eight points to give them a 27-16 lead with 2:30 left until half. Freshman Aubrey Kincade got involved in the scoring in the final minutes of the second – scoring four of their final six points. She neared a double-double at half with seven points and eight rebounds.
The third quarter was all Neches. Kincade scored 10 of their first 12 points as the Lady Tigers held Fayetteville to two points in the first six minutes of the second half. Kincade continued her hot streak as she closed the quarter with a mid-range jumper from the left baseline as they headed into the final quarter with a 52-23 lead.
Jenkins started the fourth quarter with their first five points – including her first three of the contest. She finished with 11 points and three rebounds. Kincade highlighted their regional tournament win with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Hines followed her with 16 points, while Trimble rounded the freshman group out with 14 points and six rebounds.
Robert Lee enters Thursday match with a record of 34-2 after defeating Hemleigh 53-50 in the regional finals. Tipoff is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
