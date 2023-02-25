AUSTIN – The Neches Lady Tigers are one game away from returning to the Class 1A State Tournament after defeating the Rocksprings Angoras, 60-43, in the Regional Semifinals.
Sealy Hines saved her best playoff performance yet for the Regional Tournament. Hines knocked down four triples in Friday’s contest and paced all scorers with 20 points. She had two in the third quarter that helped Neches outscore them 16-6. She also scored five points in the fourth quarter.
Kacie Trimble did most of her work from the post as she followed Hines with 16 points. Aubrey Kincade had her best quarter in the fourth. She scored six of her 11 points in the final period. Joely Jenkins finished with nine points and had a pair of three’s in the fourth quarter that helped them punch their ticket to the regional finals.
Kathryn Morgan rounded out their scorers with four points. The Lady Tigers play D’Hanis at noon today at the Burger Activity Center in Austin.
