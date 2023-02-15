WELLS – The Neches Lady Tigers were crowned Bi-District champions Tuesday after dominating the Zavalla Lady Eagles, 51-13.
The Lady Tigers continue to prove why they’re the second-ranked team in Class 1A in their latest routing of the Lady Eagles. Three different players reached double figures with Sealy Hines leading all scorers with 18 points. The sophomore cashed two triples in the first quarter to as Neches outscored Zavalla 17-0 in the opening quarter.
Joely Jenkins and Kacie Trimble both finished with 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Aubrey Kincade added seven points. Addison Spaith had four points and Libby Raine finished with two. Neches takes on the Milford Lady Dawgs Friday at Mart High School. Winner plays the winner of 18th-ranked Brookeland and Jonesboro.
Slocum 33, Goodrich 22
GROVETON – The Slocum Lady Mustangs brought home the Bi-District championship after defeating the Goodrich Lady Hornets, 33-22.
Laney Taylor nearly outscored Goodrich’s entire team as she finished with 18 points for the Lady Mustangs. Julie Neal added eight points and Lexi Bennett finished with five points.
The Lady Mustangs move on to the area round where they’ll play the Coolidge Lady Yellowjackets Friday at Cross Roads High School. Winner plays the winner of 20th-ranked Aquilla and Chester.
