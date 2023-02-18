MART – The Neches Lady Tigers continue to prove why they’re Class 1A’s second-ranked team as they rolled through the Milford Lady Dawgs, 71-27, to advance to the Regional Quarterfinals.
Four different players topped double figures for the Lady Tigers in their 44-point win to clinch another area championship. The Lady Tigers led 40-7 at the end of the first half before emptying their bench.
Sealy Hines knocked down four triples for the Lady Tigers and finished as their leading scorer with 18 points. Kacie Trimble followed her with 15 points, while both Joely Jenkins and Aubrey Kincade added 12 points.
The Lady Tigers are now on the cusp of another regional tournament appearance. They’ll play 18th ranked Brookeland 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lufkin High School for a regional tournament berth.
Slocum 31, Coolidge 24
MALAKOFF – The Slocum Lady Mustangs are on the doorstep of a regional tournament appearance after defeating the District 26-A champions Coolidge Lady Yellowjackets, 31-24.
Individual stats will be updated once submitted. The Lady Mustangs are now paired against the 20th-ranked Aquilla Lady Cougars in the Regional Quarterfinals. Details will be updated once submitted.
