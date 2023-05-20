LUFKIN – The Neches Lady Tigers continue to carve their name in history as they’ve become the first team in program history to reach the state tournament after sweeping their playoff series against the Chester Lady Jackets.
After a shutout win over Chester Friday, the Lady Tigers stacked another win together with an 8-1 victory Saturday.
Jessi Sumpter was once again their X-factor on the mound as she helped hold Chester without a run for the first six innings, which allowed Neches to build an 6-0 lead. A pair of three-run innings in the fourth and sixth innings built the Lady Tigers lead.
“I loved watching her come in as a freshman and mature since then,” head coach Jenna Jenkins said. “She was dominant throughout district. She does a great job for us and keeps us in every game. She’s the heartbeat of our team.”
Neches scored two runs on doubles from Vinnie Mayhall and Sumpter and another run on a fly out. Sumpter continued her hot streak on the mound with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
She also only gave up four hits with eight strikeouts to earn the win for Neches. The Lady Tigers added another two runs in the seventh inning thanks to a two-run triple from Kacie Trimble on her first hit of the night.
Joely Jenkins and Sumpter led Neches in hits with two-a-piece. Rylee Jowell, Trimble and Mayhall each finished with one hit.
“The whole lineup, from top to bottom, has contributed to run,” Jenkins said. ‘We don’t have much of a dead spot in our lineup, which is impressive in 1A. The kids are able to play supportive roles, which has led to success for us.”
Neches found equal success in game on of their playoff series against Chester. The Lady Tigers handled the Chester Lady Jackets, 6-0, Friday in the Class 1A Regional Finals. Neches led 2-0 after the first two inning thanks to a ground out in the bottom of the first and a dropped third strike in the second.
However, it was their four-run fifth inning that placed a strong bow on game one of the series. Kacie Trimble got a RBI double to put them up 4-0.
A one-run double from Rylie Jowell and a one-run triple from Abigail Fletcher soon followed to extend their lead to 6-0.
Jowell and Jenkins each collected two hits to lead the Lady Tigers in hits. Sumpter, Libby Raine, Trimble and Fletcher each had one hit.
Sumpter continues to impress on the mound. She allowed just two hits with 13 strikeouts in seven innings.
