Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Trinity, Anderson and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1030 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment near the river to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.4 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 03/12/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&