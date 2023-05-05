HALLSVILLE – The Neches Lady Tigers dominated the Bloomburg Ladycats Thursday in the Class 1A Regional Quarterfinals to move them a step away from the regional tournament.
The Lady Tigers overwhelmed Bloomburg Thursday. They had scored seven runs in the first and fifth inning, along with their three-run second inning. Kacie Trimble set the tone early in the game with a two-run homer in the first inning. An RBI double from Joely Jenkins preceded Trimble’s homer as they led 3-0 halfway through the opening inning.
An RBI single from Madi Gordon was followed by RBI doubles from Jessi Sumpter and Lacie Macias as they carried a 7-0 lead into the second inning. Neches continued to apply pressure with another multi-run inning.
Rylee Jowell doubled in the inning, while Abigail Fletcher tripled later in the inning. Neches outhit Bloomburg 19-2 with Jenkins and Sumpter leading Neches with four runs each.
Fletcher was 3-for-3 at the plate with one RBI and three runs scored. Trimble and Jowell followed her with two hits. Sumpter led all with four RBI. Jenkins and Trimble accounted for three. Gordon and Macias anchored the group with two.
Sumpter earned the victory for Neches in the pitcher’s circle. She only allowed two hits in five innings with 11 strikeouts and zero walks.
Neches will face the winner of Saltillo and Gilmer Union Hill in the Regional Semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.