AUSTIN – The Neches Lady Tigers season came to a close Tuesday in the Class 1A State Semifinals against the D’Hanis Cowgirls, 3-2.
Two sides on the opposite end of the spectrum met Tuesday afternoon at Red & Charline McCombs Field. The Lady Tigers were making their first state tournament appearance in program history, while D’Hanis was fresh off its second state championship and making its sixth state appearance.
However, confidence didn’t waiver in the Lady Tigers’ locker room as they had been accustomed to big playoff moments in their other sports, which included a regional finals win over D’Hanis in basketball earlier this season.
Jessi Sumpter started off hot for Neches as the Cowgirls went the first four innings of the game without a run or a hit.
Maddi Gordon fielded back-to-back balls toward the left field that gave D’Hanis their second and third outs of the first inning.
The Lady Tigers were unable to score in their opening inning but picked up momentum in the second inning following another no-hitter from Sumpter.
Rylee Jowell scored on a sacrifice fly from Abigail Fletcher before an RBI single from Sumpter sent Vinne Mayhall across home plate.
The Lady Tigers' defense remained key in maintaining their lead as up until the fifth inning they had allowed just one run in their past 28 innings.
The Cowgirls finally cracked through as Ryan Magers put their first runner on base. Brighton Beard put their second runner on base before Kenna Hermann doubled on a hard ground ball to left field for the two-run swing.
D’Hanis took the lead in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI single from Peyton Burrell. The Lady Tigers didn’t register a run in the sixth inning, but Sumpter did throw a no-hitter in the seventh inning which gave Neches life in the final frame.
Gordon was walked on her first at-bat of the inning. Lacie Macias grounded out on her at-bat, which advanced Gordon to second. Sumpter was tagged out as their batting order reset. Libby Raine reached first base on error before Joely Jenkins was walked.
Now with bases loaded, Kacie Trimble came to the plate. She connected on a pitch down the middle on a 1-1 count which sent the ball to left field. Unfortunately, she was tagged out in a sliding attempt for their third and final out of the season.
The Lady Tigers finished the season 15-4 with their first state tournament appearance in program history.
