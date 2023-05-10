TYLER – The Neches Lady Tigers are a step away from the state tournament after their shutout of the Saltillo Lady Lions Tuesday, 11-0.
Jessi Sumpter nearly completed a no-hitter Tuesday against the Lady Lions. Sumpter only allowed one hit in five innings, while finishing with 10 strikeouts and zero walks.
An eight-run first inning quickly shifted momentum toward Neches. Saltillo collected their first and only hit of the game in the inning but failed to place more than one runner on base.
The Lady Lions struggled to keep Neches off the bases with six walks in the inning. Two other times Neches players were hit by the pitch.
Despite Saltillo putting few balls into play, Sumpter led the Lady Tigers with two hits in two at bats. Neches didn't commit a single error in the field. Libby Raine, Abigail Fletcher, Vinnie Mayhall and Madi Gordon each had one hit.
The Lady Tigers will face the winner of Chester and Brookeland in the Regional Finals next week.
