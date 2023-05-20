LUFKIN – The Neches Lady Tigers are one game away from the state tournament following Jessi Sumpter’s third consecutive shutout of the playoffs.
The Lady Tigers handled the Chester Lady Jackets, 6-0, Friday in the Class 1A Regional Finals. Neches led 2-0 after the first two inning thanks to a ground out in the bottom of the first and a dropped third strike in the second.
However, it was their four-run fifth inning that placed a strong bow on game one of the series. Kacie Trimble got a RBI double to put them up 4-0.
A one-run double from Rylie Jowell and a one-run triple from Abigail Fletcher soon followed to extend their lead to 6-0.
Jowell and Jenkins each collected two hits to lead the Lady Tigers in hits. Sumpter, Libby Raine, Trimble and Fletcher each had one hit.
Sumpter continues to impress on the mound. She allowed just two hits with 13 strikeouts in seven innings.
Game two is 6 p.m. today at Lufkin Hudson High School.
