BUFFALO – The Neches Lady Tigers are back in the regional tournament following their sweep of the Richards Lady Panthers Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers continue their quest to state after knocking off another state-ranked opponent in Richards. The Lady Panthers were the 11th ranked Class 1A team, which meant little to Neches who bested them in three sets – 25-14, 25-8, 25-16.
Neches also knocked off the reigning 1A state champions Fayetteville in the area round. Next is the Region IV-1A tournament at Brenham High School. The Lady Tigers are paired against
2022 Region 4-1A Volleyball Tournament at Brenham High School. Neches is paired against McMullen County Friday at 3 p.m. The winner of that contest moves on to the Regional Finals to play the winner of Round Top-Carmine and D’Hanis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.