The Neches Lady Tigers are a game away from state after sweeping the McMullen Cowgirls – 25-11, 25-20, 25-20.
It’s been a rewarding process for Head Coach Jenna Jenkins and her Lady Tigers. Two years removed from three consecutive state championships and graduating nearly the entire starting lineup of that team, Neches is back within the top ranks of Class 1A volleyball.
“We were so young last season, so it has been rewarding to watch this group stay together and develop as players,” Jenkins said. “They’re more confident and composed now. We are 1A, so we have the same core group of kids that bounce from sport to sport here. I think making it to the state basketball tournament ahead of schedule last year taught them to expect bigger things for themselves.”
It’s been a playoff run filled with competition and it began with sweeping TGCA’s preseason top-ranked team Fayetteville. Next it was Richards, who were ranked as high as 11th at one point in the season.
Recently, it was eighth-ranked McMullen that marked their third playoff sweep of the year.
“We believe this group of girls has the potential to do great things,” Jenkins said. “All season long they’ve taken down teams that got us last year when we were primarily underclassmen. We expect the same from them going forward.”
Now the Lady Tigers are paired against District 30-A champion D’Hanis who Neches beat in the regional quarterfinals round of the 2020 playoffs. So far, D’Hanis has taken out Lasara, San Isidoro and fourth-ranked Round-Top Carmine.
“This is a special group of kids and we are honored to coach them,” Jenkins said. “They are hard to beat when they are at their best. I believe this group is capable of surprising some people.”
Neches faces off against D’Hanis today at Noon at Brenham High School.
