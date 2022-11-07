NORMANGEE – The Neches Lady Tigers are on to the Regional Quarterfinals after sweeping the Fayetteville Lady Lions.
The Lady Tigers entered Friday fresh off a bye following them being crowned District 25-1A champions having won all nine of their district contests. The Lady Tigers were ranked sixth in Class A at one point and earned them 10th consecutive sweep with their win over Fayetteville.
Neches won 25-11, 25-20 and 25-17 over a Fayetteville team the Texas Girls Coach’s Association had as the second ranked Class A team entering the playoffs. The Lady Tigers advance on to the Regional Quarterfinals where they’ll be paired against District 27-A champions Richards
Richards are ranked ninth in the same TGCA poll. They swept District 26-A runner-up High Island in the area round.
This third-round contest takes places 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Buffalo High School.
