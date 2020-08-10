Palestine Ladycats
Coach: Janae Evans
District: 17-4A (Carthage, Center, Jasper, Rusk)
2019 Record: 13-25
Players to Watch: Monique Thompson, Kacie Danchak, Aylasia Fantroy
2020 Outlook: The Ladycats finished the 2019 season with a third consecutive playoff appearance under Coach Evans. Evans will enter the 2020 season with a good chunk of her veteran squad lost to graduation. Katie Litynesky, Ke'Ondra White, Raina Hanzik, Ka'zem Wood, Chynna Logan, and Shayla Arthur all hung their Ladycat jerseys up last season. The Ladycats move into a new district this season with Rusk being the only familiar face. The biggest name in their new district is the Carthage Lady Bulldogs, who went 41-5 before they lost, 3-0, in the state semifinals round to Hereford.
Westwood Lady Panthers
Coach: Daylyn Harris
District: 20-3A (Buffalo, Crockett, Elkhart, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Teague)
2019 Record:13-17
Players to Watch: Jaci Weston, Graci Weston, Jaysa Coney, Aiyana Pursely
2020 Outlook: Head Coach Daylyn Harris will usher in a new core of Lady Panthers in 2020. Harris lost six key contributors to graduation – including setter of the year, Avery Jenkins, and blocker of the year, Jordan Carter. Under Coach Harris, Westwood qualified for the playoffs yet again as the fourth seed. That journey may be increasingly tougher this year. The top three seeds from District 20-3A last year make their return this year, while also adding District 19-4A district champion Fairfield Lady Eagles. The Lady Eagles went 7-1 last year and was an area round qualifier.
Elkhart Lady Elks
Coach: Katie Brown
District: 20-3A (Buffalo, Crockett, Westwood, Fairfield, Franklin, Groesbeck, Teague)
2019 Record: 23-17
2020 Outlook: First-year Lady Elk head coach Katie Brown takes over a program that won their first playoff game since 2014. In the same breath, Brown is with a program that has habitually been involved in playoff volleyball for close to a decade. The Lady Elks were the third seed in 2019 and looks to continue their playoff streak this season. Added to their district is the Fairfield Lady Eagles who showed they can compete on the 4A level last season.
Grapeland Sandiettes
Coach: Will Kollett
District: 21-2A (Cayuga, Cross Roads, Frankston, Kerens, Neches, Oakwood)
2019 Record: 16-14
2020 Outlook: Another first-year area coach in Kollett takes over a Sandiette team who are fresh off of back-to-back postseason appearances. This will be an “adventure” for him. Though he hasn't coached or played the game before, he was able to absorb the game from his mother – who was a good volleyball player in her own right. He also leans on his coaching staff to help him transition into the newfound territory.
Frankston Maidens
Coach: Lisa Hokit
District: 21-2A (Cayuga, Cross Roads, Grapeland, Kerens, Neches, Oakwood)
2019 Record: 7-21
2020 Outlook: The Maidens are still vying for their first playoff appearance under Coach Lisa Hokit. They take a step down this year from 3A to 2A and will add other area schools Cayuga, Grapeland, Neches, and Oakwood to their schedule. Though the classification is smaller, the district is still loaded with talent – including a Neches team who has state title aspirations once again this year.
Cayuga Ladycats
Coach: Megan Humphreys
District: 21-2A (Frankston, Cross Roads, Grapeland, Kerens, Neches, Oakwood)
2019 Record: 26-8
Players to Watch: Briley Shaw, Claire Drinkard
2020 Outlook: Cayuga deployed a team comprised of a majority of freshmen and juniors in 2019. Freshman Claire Drinkard showed a glimpse of what the future holds for Ladycats volleyball with her five kills, 11 assists, one ace and one dig in their playoff finale against Iola. Coach Humphreys classified 2019 as a “growing season for [them].” With an added year of experience under their belt, Cayuga hopes this new crop of Ladycats is enough to lift them to a regional tournament appearance in 2020.
Oakwood Lady Panthers
Coach: Danielle Anderson
District: 21-2A (Frankston, Cross Roads, Grapeland, Kerens, Neches, Cayuga)
2019 Record: N/A
Players to Watch: Lillie Flores, Masa Youngblood
2020 Outlook: Oakwood lost a pair of captains in Kaeley Bean and 5-11 Middle Hitter Neci Keefer to graduation. They bring in a new crop of talent under first-year Oakwood coach Danielle Anderson. Anderson is a graduate of Cayuga High School and was an All-State volleyball player before transitioning to the collegiate level at West Texas A&M. She has familiarity with the teams in their district. Her experience and knowledge of the game have Oakwood excited about the possibilities under her tenure.
Neches Lady Tigers
Coach: Jenna Jenkins
District: 21-2A (Frankston, Cross Roads, Grapeland, Kerens, Oakwood, Cayuga)
2019 Record: 40-4
Players to Watch: Emily Hill, Lexi Rogers, Kacie Kimbrough
2020 Outlook: After back-to-back state titles, former Neches head coach Morgan Roberson headed back to her hometown of Callisburg to head their volleyball program. In her place is first-year Neches coach Jenna Jenkins who was with Westwood High School last year as an assistant. Fortunately, Neches returns all but one of their state title team last year. Neches remain favorites to dominate again.
