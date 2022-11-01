The 2022 Frankston Indians can rest comfortably during their bye week knowing their playoff spot is secure and they are the first team in program history to reach the playoffs in three straight years.
It’s been a slow but rewarding climb since Head Coach Paul Gould took the Frankston job in 2018. The Indians hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2013 and hadn’t had a winning season since 2010. All those are accolades that Gould wants to become a standard now they’ve become a true playoff-caliber program.
“When you’re able to make history it’s huge for the kids,” Gould said. Frankston teams had made the playoffs sporadically, but they weren’t consistent playoff teams. We’ve stepped over that hump and to cross that obstacle is big. We’re in uncharted territory now as far as us expecting to make playoffs every year. We have to pick it up a notch now. We’ve cleared one hurdle now the next is winning some playoff games.”
Frankston ended district play with a 43-14 win over the Ore City Rebels Saturday after the game was pushed back due to weather. After leading 3-0 in the first half, the offense began to take off in the final two quarters.
Reese Hicks scored three total touchdowns – two through the air and one on the ground – while Tyler Rogers and Jared Cook added touchdowns.
Hicks was 3-of-8 from the pocket for 44 yards but dominated on the ground with 209 yards on 19 carries. Tyler Rogers had an explosive afternoon on the ground with 152 yards on 12 carries, while Kaymon Davis added 73 yards on 13 carries. Devon Allen led them in receiving – securing three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Ryan Harper shined on the defensive end as he had a pick-six. Frankston finished the season 8-2 and district runner-up to Beckville who is ranked 10th in Class 2A.
“We’ve talked all year about being relevant as a program,” Gould said. “The better we get the larger that target becomes. You’re going to get everyone’s best game and we have to be able to withstand that. We’ve won some close games that tested our resiliency and character. This is what we asked for, so we have to live up to those expectations.”
The past two years many of the players were fascinated by the playoff atmosphere and the stadiums that got to travel to. It isn’t new anymore. The message is different now.
“These kids have committed to us and it’s paying off for them,” Gould said. “We’ve still got a lot of work to do to get where we want to be. But it’s exciting for our kids and community to experience all of this. It’s fun to be a part of.”
