The Cayuga Wildcats are going for their second straight playoff berth under Head Coach Jacob Magee when they open their season Friday, Aug. 26, at home against Cushing.
Magee has been adamant throughout the offseason about addressing issues within his team before the season gets rolling. Last year, Cayuga went 0-5 during their non-district portion before they had a team meeting to figure out how exactly they could correct their situation heading into district. Fortunately, they did and were good enough to win three of their final five games to clinch third place in district.
Fast forward to 2022 and Cayuga will open as 19-point favorites over a Cushing team that finished 5-4 in 2021 and was a bi-district finalist.
From there, Cayuga will prepare for back-to-back road games against Mildred and Colmesneil. Mildred is coming off two consecutive three-win seasons and enters 2022 under new Head Coach Duke Dalton.
Colmesneil host the Wildcats in week four with 26 varsity players returning from 2021 -- including Quarterback Reed Best who tallied nearly 2,000 yards of total offense last year and will be the key skill player. Dylan Fowler leads them on the defensive line after recording 80 stops and 19 tackles for loss in 2021.
Cayuga wraps their non-district schedule with a home matchup against Mt. Enterprise. Mt. Enterprise is coming off a 3-5 season with only 11 varsity lettermen returning. They’ll have to depend on many of their freshmen from last year transitioning into larger roles this year.
Cayuga opens district at home on Sept. 23 against the Axtell Longhorns. Axtell has had a turbulent past few seasons – only managing four total wins since 2019. Last year, they went 2-8 with one of those losses coming in a 39-28 defeat to Cayuga.
They’ll have 14 returners from that team who were winless in district. New to the picture is Head Coach Craig Horn who told DCTF they “could post the best turnaround in the state.”
Cayuga then heads back on the road to face the Cross Roads Bobcats. Cross Roads was realigned to Class 2A this realignment and comes on the scene with experience at the skill positions but needs to replace some gaps on both lines. They’ve hovered around .500 the past two seasons after losing 20 consecutive games the two years prior to that.
The first part of district continues to line up favorably for Cayuga as they host Kerens on Oct. 7. Cayuga dominated Kerens in their district finale last season, 38-14, handing them one of their eight losses.
Kerens returns 16 varsity lettermen who needed a year of varsity experience to get acclimated from JV.
The following week Cayuga visits Itasca which is another team looking to find some positives in 2022. They’re a combined 2-16 in the past two seasons. The Wampus Cats are bringing in a new head coach to lead their program and 18 varsity returners.
As Cayuga nears the end of their schedule, they’ll have reigning district champion Italy to visit on Oct. 21. Italy has hit double-digit wins in each of the past two seasons and only look to hold their position in Class 2A with 18 returners from their regional semifinalist squad. Four starters on the O-line are back alongside speedy players at the skill positions that can cause trouble on both sides of the ball while the defense has a different look and a lot of new faces starting for Italy.
Cayuga ends its district schedule with a home matchup against Rio Vista. The Eagles were sub-.500 in 2021, but a senior-heavy squad makes them another tough opponent for Cayuga with 20 total returners from last year’s team.
Quarterback Taylor Pritchett leads the offenses after accounting for 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 26 touchdowns.
