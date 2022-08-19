A consistent show of improvement has been the theme under Elkhart Head Coach Luke Goode entering his third season with the Elks.
From one win in 2020 to four wins in 2021, the Elks have remained dedicated to the growth of their program. It’s been nearly a decade since Elkhart last experienced the playoffs – even longer since their last playoff win.
However, the Elks shoot to change that this year with their realignment to Class 3A-Division II. Before their five-game district stretch comes a five-game non-district slate.
The Elks open their season at home on Aug. 26 against the Huntington Red Devils – their former 3A-DI district opponent. Last year Huntington was able to sneak by Elkhart in a 20-14 win, which helped propel them to the playoffs. They return 11 total starters between offense and defense including
Quarterback Elijah Mansfield. Their 375-pound lineman Jason Payne anchors both sides of the line for the Red Devils.
2, Elkhart travels to play the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have defeated Elkhart the past two seasons and returned a massive 19 starters from their bi-district finalist team. A lot of their offense starts with Javarion Williams who rushed for 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021, along with recording 84 tackles and four interceptions on defense. Their true defensive anchor begins with Kadyn Burke, who made 177 tackles, nine sacks and two interceptions.
Elkhart concludes their non-district schedule with Hearne, Edgewood and White Oak – two of which are coming off of playoff appearances.
Hearne was an area finalist and return 14 starters from that team, while Edgewood brings back 15 starters from its bi-district finalist roster.
Elkhart opens district on the road, on Oct. 7, against the Buffalo Bison. The two sides shared a down-to-the-wire match in 2021 that Elkhart was able to pull out, 34-33. They’ll have a new coach in Jamin Savell to help them rebound from their two-win season last year after reaching double-digit wins in two of their three seasons prior.
The Elks will have their district home opener on Oct. 14 against the Lexington Eagles. Lexington has reached the playoffs the past four consecutive years helped add to their 22 total playoff appearances as a program. The Eagles return 15 starters from its bi-district qualifying team but will have a majority of young athletes moving into varsity roles across the field.
Elkhart will then prepare for back-to-back road trips to Florence and Clifton. Florence took a step in the right direction last season. Their four wins in 2021 eclipsed their three combined wins from 2018-2020. They have 12 returning starters in a program looking to continue trending upward.
On the opposite end of the spectrum are the Clifton Cubs who have trended downward since their 11-win season in 2018. They look to turn around a 1-9 season in 2021 with their 13 returning starters and 17 total varsity lettermen returnees.
For Elkhart’s district finale, they’ll host the Rogers Eagles who were bi-district finalists in 2021 but lost depth at key skill positions. They do have four of their five offensive linemen returning but need to find contributors to take advantage of their veteran line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.