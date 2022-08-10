Only two other teams in Frankston’s history had the possibility to do what’s on the table for the Indians entering 2022.
The Frankston Indians have a few goals in mind this season. Highlighted above them all is the opportunity to be the first team to reach the playoffs three consecutive years.
The Indians have a pair of scrimmages against Troup (Thursday) and Cushing (Aug. 18) before they open their season against the Grapeland Sandies on Aug. 26.
The Indians have come a long way from the one-win season in 2018. They won four games the two years following 2018 and reached the five-win milestone last season.
This year, they open as eight-point favorites over a Grapeland team that endured its fair share of struggles last season. After opening the season 3-2 – averaging 48 points in their non-district wins – they plummeted to a 1-4 in district play. Grapeland lost 12 varsity lettermen from last year’s team – including their star running back Cadarian Wiley who rushed for over 2,000 yards in his senior season.
After their home opener against Grapeland, Frankston will prepare to play their final three non-district games on the road. Their first stop lands them in Huntington, on Sept. 2, against a Red Devils team who beat them 43-12 in 2021 and 28-15 in 2020.
Huntington was bi-district qualifiers in 2021 and return 15 of those players this year – seven of those who were key contributors on offense.
9, Frankston travels to Groveton for a tribe war against their Indian squad. Groveton has collected just four wins over the past two seasons after reaching 11 wins in 2019.
They were 0-4 in non-district play – giving up an average of 51 points per game. They return 20 members from last year’s roster, but also introduce new head coach Matthew Woodard after his stint as defensive coordinator at Port Neches-Groves.
16 is their non-district finale against the Winona Wildcats. Much like Groveton, Winona has had a down-year consecutive playoff berth in 2018 and 2019. They boast just a 3-16 record the past two seasons. Frankston shut the Wildcats out 36-0 in 2021.
Frankston finally returns home for their district opener against the Harleton Wildcats – Texas Football’s projected district runner-up. Harleton went 3-3 in their previous district en route to the playoffs and only lost eight players from that playoff team. Nine returning starters on offense show continuity won’t be a problem for Winona this year.
Next on the slate for Frankston is Union Grove, Sept. 30. After playing an unfamiliar face in week one, Frankston travels to play a team they took care of 35-0 last season.
Union Grove didn’t lose much with 15 starters between the offense and defense returning, which will make their transition to new head coach Bobby Chadwick easier.
Their core offensive unit returns with quarterback Cooper Vestal leading the group. Running back Davis Beanscom and leading receiver Judson Geroge also are back.
Frankston will enjoy homecoming on Oct. 7 as they host Big Sandy. Frankston easily dismissed them 34-3 last year and it may be more of the same as depth on both sides of the ball seems to be an area of concern. It’s not favorable for a program that has compiled two wins in two years.
Frankston returns to the road on Oct. 14 against Hawkins. Frankston played them tough in 2020 – losing by only three – but were outmatched in 2021 as they lost 36-14.
Hawkins has been one of the more successful programs in the district with 17 combined wins over the past two seasons. With only four returners, it will be interesting to see the dynamic of their team.
They conclude their season with a home matchup against district favorite Beckville and a road contest against Ore City before heading into their bye on Nov. 4.
