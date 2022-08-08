A few pros and cons present themselves in the early outlook of Palestine’s 2022 schedule. The first glaring one is the number of games they’ll play this season. Unlike most teams in the state, as it currently stands, Palestine will only play in nine games – three non-district and six district games.
Two teams dropped Palestine from its schedule after realignment – leaving Palestine without a fourth non-district contest. They’ll enjoy a bye week before the beginning of the district and during week seven of the season.
Palestine opens its season on the road against 5A Nacogdoches. The Dragons open as four-point favorites against the Wildcats, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as they return 27 of their varsity lettermen from its 2021 bi-district finalist team.
Nacogdoches finished 3-8 in 2021 – with all three of their victories coming in district play. A few top players return such as D’Marea Weaver who has drawn interest from several Division I schools.
Palestine plays their home opener in week two against the Jasper Bulldogs. The Bulldogs return 19 varsity lettermen from its area finalist roster. They were 6-5 in 2021 but were 2-3 during non-district. Jasper alum and new head coach Kendrick Crumedy is in his first year overseeing the program. At his disposal is senior quarterback Zikeice Simmons who accounted for 1,300 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns his junior season.
Palestine host Livingston the following week for homecoming. Another veteran group on the Wildcats’ schedule with 23 returning members. Injuries severely hampered the Lions in 2021, which caused them to miss the playoffs a year after winning a district championship. Quarterback Tay McNeal leads their offense after passing for nearly 900 yards and rushing for another 500 while finding the endzone 12 times.
The Wildcats have a bye week on Sept. 16 before opening district at home against the Kilgore Bulldogs on Sept. 30. Kilgore is coming off an 11-2 season and regional semifinalist appearance as the reigning district champions. They bested Palestine 35-6 in their district opening last year and return 30 of those same faces this year.
Quarterback Da’Marion Van Zandt headlines that unit after passing for 2,200 yards and 22 touchdowns.
The next week Palestine travels to Tyler for another tough battle against Chapel Hill. The Bulldogs enter 2022 as the early favorites to win the district title after reaching the state semifinals last year behind – now sophomore – Demetrius Brisbon.
The Wildcats receive another break before seeing new district face, Jacksonville Indians. Although new to the district, Palestine bested Jacksonville 51-27 in week two last year. Jacksonville has won just four games in the past three seasons, which forced them to find a new direction under Jason Holman.
Palestine concludes their schedule with an Oct. 21 road game against Lindale, a home matchup against Henderson on Oct. 28 and a road district finale battle against the Athens Hornets on Nov. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.