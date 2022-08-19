Playoffs has been a goal the Westwood Panthers has slowly crept towards under Head Coach Richard Bishop. They were the closest to overcoming that burden last year being a few minutes away from their first playoff berth since 2015.
However, if history serves correctly, Westwood can count on one consistent under Coach Bishop. That is an improvement from their previous season.
Every year under Coach Bishop has seen an incremental change in their win column. Their four wins were the most they’ve garnered since 2015. Aug. 26, at home against Kemp, they’ll begin their journey towards exceeding last year’s bar.
Kemp returns 18 varsity lettermen this year from last year’s 0-9 team. They’ll introduce new Head Coach B.J. Rider who is a former Kemp alum. Included in the mix are Quarterback Deacon Thomas, Wide Receivers Brayden Gibbons and Clayton Brown who all boast three years of varsity experience. Kemp will lean on the speed and knowledge of its skill position players to make up for its size on the line on both offense and defense.
Westwood travels to Buffalo on Sept. 2 who also introduce a new head coach in Jamin Savell. He’ll inherit a senior-heavy squad that has 10 starters returning between offense and defense. They finished 2-8 in 2021 but did defeat Westwood 19-9 in week two.
The Panthers return home on Sept. 9 against the Palmer Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are fresh off an 8-2 season that included an undefeated district title run and a bi-district championship. They’ll have seven starters back on both sides of the ball – including two-time district MVP Bralen Lopez at running back who tallied over 1,400 yards of total offense and 18 touchdowns a year ago.
Westwood will finish off non-district play on the road against the New Waverly Bulldogs, on Sept. 16. Another playoff-caliber team who were area finalists in 2021 with nine wins on the season. Eight starters on each side of the ball returning means a lot of returning talents such as Running Back Will Larrison and Wide Receivers Jeremey Miles and Joe Bryant.
Following a bye week, the Panthers open district against reigning district champions Diboll Lumberjacks. Diboll went undefeated during district play in 2021 and rode that momentum to a regional finals appearance – the first time in school history. Diboll has clipped Westwood in their previous four matchups and with 25 varsity lettermen returning it’ll be another tough battle this year.
Westwood gets their first look at one of their new district foes –the Shepherd Pirates – in week seven. The Pirates dropped down from 4A after winning just three games in the past two seasons. Nine starters on offense and six on defense return for their first look at 3A-Division I ball.
Last year’s district runner-up Coldspring-Oakhurst makes their trip to Panther Stadium in week eight. The Trojans did lose 19 players from last year’s roster but athletes such as Easton Dean and Luke Monroe can be counted on to provide a spark on both sides of the ball.
Westwood travels to Huntington in week eight for a rematch against the team that crushed their playoff dreams in 2021’s district finale. They’ll have 15 returners from that year’s team.
The last two games for Westwood include a home contest against Crockett and a road game against Woodville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.