A Walker London home run kicked things off for the Indians at the top of the first inning. London rocketed the ball past left field to give Frankston a 2-0 lead.

GILMER – The Frankston Indians took game one of their area round series against James Bowie Thursday, 11-1.

Frankston wasted little time jumping out to an early lead as the first three innings saw them build a 9-1 lead.

Frankston scored four runs in the second inning behind a RBI double from Austin Carr, a RBI single from Ryan Harper and a RBI double from Robert Walker.

The consistent hitting bled into the third inning as a RBI single from Walker McCann stretched their lead to 7-0. Walker returned to the plate late in the inning as he slammed a double that scored two runs.

Frankston racked up 10 hits in the game. Carr was 3-of-3 at the plate to lead Frankston. Walker ended the game with four RBI to lead the Indians in that category.

Frankston returns to the field 5 p.m. today for game two of the series.

