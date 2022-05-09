FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians took care of business Saturday afternoon with back-to-back wins against the Big Sandy Wildcats.
After suffering a 14-8 loss in the game one Friday, the Indians bounced back Saturday to take the series with a pair of back-to-back wins over Big Sandy.
Frankston returned to their home field for the final two game of the series as they took game one 4-2. Robert Walker got scoring started for the Indians at the top of the first inning with his first RBI single of the contest.
The line drive to left field gave Frankston a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom frame. A single, followed by three consecutive outs, ended the first inning for Big Sandy.
It wasn’t until the top of the third inning where Frankston would find their second run on a RBI double from Ryan Harper. Big Sandy answered with their first run of the contest in the bottom of the third before tying things at two in the bottom of the fifth.
However, clutch hitting from the Indians in the sixth inning earned them their first win of the series. Walker London doubled on a line drive to put their first runner on base of the inning before Matt Metzig singled to put runners on the corners.
A pair of errors from Big Sandy resulted in Frankston’s final two runs of the game. Clayton Merritt was on the mound for Frankston with seven strikeouts in the contest.
Momentum carried over into game three for Frankston as they completely dominated from start to finish. They compiled all 13 runs in the first four innings as the game was called in the fifth inning.
RBI singles from London, Metzig and Corey Lemay highlighted their first inning. The precise hitting continued into the second for Frankston as a Walker double and Lemay triple helped push their lead to 7-1.
Ryan Harper got in on the action in the bottom of the third as he blasted one deep left field for his first home run of the postseason – scoring two runs.
The win secured Frankton a spot in the area round as they prepare to face James Bowie 7 p.m. Thursday at Gilmer High School.
