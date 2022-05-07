GRAND SALINE – The Frankston Indians fell in game one of their three-game series against the Big Sandy Wildcats Friday, 14-8.
An eight-run sixth inning from Big Sandy was more than enough to overpower Frankston during this 2A Bi-District round matchup.
Frankston carried a 8-5 lead into the top of the sixth inning. Their biggest inning came in the bottom of the third where they scored on two walks, a ground out and a RBI single from Matt Metzig. Big Sandy responded with a one run in the fifth inning before a RBI double from Robert Walker locked the game at five.
The Indians broke through in the fifth inning when a double from Austin Carr scored three runs for Frankston. However, it was the final time the Indians crossed home plate as they were outscored 9-0 down the stretch.
Walker McCann opened the game on the mound for Frankston. He last two and two-thirds innings and recorded one strikeout. Metzig closed the game for Frankston as he finished with three strikeouts.
Game two is set for 11 a.m. today at Frankston.
